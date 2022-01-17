Boost Your Immunity With Super Spice Kesar

The winter season brings with it a bunch of illnesses. To protect ourselves from the hard-hitting cold, we need to boost our immunity. World Health Organisation (WHO) has also shown its concern over the rising Omicron threat. The organisation has said that increasing immunity is the need of the hour to protect from infectious disease.

Increased immunity helps your body to fight infections strongly and does not lead to serious conditions. Also, boosting immunity is not a difficult task. Instead of looking for immunity boosters at a medical store, we should look inside our kitchens. Indian kitchen is a storehouse of magical ingredients. One such magical ingredient is Saffron. Saffron is used in very little quantity as few threads only can bring the aroma and taste into the food. Also known as Kesar, the spice is quite expensive compared to other spices.

The aromatic red stigma is known for its ever-lasting health benefits. It is said to be beneficial for skin, weight loss and even in keeping cancerous cells away. The Kashmiri spice is rich in antioxidants and is also known to regulate metabolic functions in the body. In addition to these, Kesar helps in boosting immunity too.

Immunity not only depends on the food we eat but also the way we feel. Kesar not only adds flavour to food but its soothing smell calm our senses. By consuming a stigma or two of it, we can keep mental illnesses like anxiety and depression away. It is rich in carotenoids which prepares our body to fight illnesses and hence, build immunity. Not only this, saffron can help in post-illness recovery. A pinch of Kesar in warm milk gives you immense strength.

There are many ways of consuming saffron. The most famous one is to add it to the sweet dishes, hot milk or tea or in plain rice. You can also consume Kesar by soaking a few strands into the water for some time and then, later consuming the water.

So next time, while making your grocery list, don’t forget to add this super spice to it.

