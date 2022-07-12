Boosting Immunity to Healing Infections; Check Out Some Impressive Health Benefits of White Onions

Though all vegetables and fruits are important for one’s health, there are certain kinds that have impressive health benefits. Onions are a powerhouse of vitamins, minerals, and fibre and the medicinal properties that it offers is recognised since ancient times. It helps in curing headaches, mouth sores and infections. While there are many types of onions, the most popular ones include white and red onions.

White onions are extremely healthy, and usually have a more pungent flavour than yellow or red onions. Whereas, red ones have a balance of astringency and sweetness in their taste. Talking about the health benefits white onions offer, a nutritionist Dr Rachna Agarwal told Indian Express that they have anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties, and are highly rated in Ayurveda.

She further informed her readers that anti-inflammatory properties in white onions help in healing infections quickly. Dr Rachna further shared it balances the acidity as several food items can be highly acidic in nature which in turn can make our bodies more prone to infections. “White onions are alkaline in nature and hence, when added to food, can balance out the acidic nature of the refined carbs," she said.

Moving on, the health expert stated that white onions can help in curing respiratory diseases. A mixture of white onion juice along with honey can act as a good cough syrup and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five hours. “This syrup is applied to one’s chest and covered with a cotton cloth to heal respiratory diseases," she told adding that it is also good for hair growth if applied on one’s scalp.

Earlier, famous chef Sanjeev Kapoor listed several benefits of white onions in one of his social media uploads. In his Wellness Wednesday post, Sanjeev had written “Lo batao, kya aap jaante the pyaaz, our everyday kitchen essential can also help against sunstroke and sunburn?" and had added benefits of white onions like- “cools the body, excellent source of fibre, boosts immunity, promotes heart health, has anti-bacterial properties, rich in antioxidants."

