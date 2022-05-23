Bored Of Potato Dishes? Try This Banarasi Style Special Dum Aloo Recipe Today

Is there any dish which is complete without potatoes? However, there is also a long list of dishes you can make with potatoes, but you haven’t heard of them yet. And unless you are from Benaras, there’s little possibility of you knowing how tasty Banarasi Dum Aloo is. If you have not tried this recipe yet, what are you waiting for?

Ingredients:

Small potatoes - 1/2 kg

Tomatoes chopped - 4

Cream - 2 tbsp

Red Chilli - 4

Cashew - 2 tbsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Fennel - 1 tsp

Kasuri methi - 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Ginger chopped - 1 inch

Garam Masala - 1/2 tsp

Desi Ghee - 1 tbsp

Green cardamom - 4

Green coriander leaves chopped - 1 tbsp

Oil - for frying

Salt - as per taste

Method:

Step 1: To make Banarasi Dum Aloo, first take the potatoes, and peel them and wash them thoroughly in clean water.

Step 2: Cut the potatoes from all sides. After this, wipe the potatoes with a clean cloth and keep them aside on a plate.

Step 3: Now, put oil in a pan and keep it to heat on medium flame. When the oil becomes hot, add potatoes and fry them until it turns golden brown and then take them out on a plate.

Step 4: Now heat a little oil in another pan. Add cumin, fennel, red chilli, finely chopped tomatoes and chopped cashews, and fry it. During this, keep the flame on medium. It will take about 5 minutes to roast this mixture.

Step 5: Now turn off the gas and let the mixture cool down. After this, grind the tomato masala in the mixer and prepare its puree. You can also add a little water if needed for this.

Step 6: Now put ghee in a pan and heat it. After the ghee melts, add green cardamom and kasoori fenugreek and fry it for a few seconds.

Step 7: After this add tomato puree and salt as per taste. Now, let the gravy cook while stirring it in between. After some time, add about two cups of water to it and let the ingredients boil. When the gravy comes to a boil, add fried potatoes and cover the pan on low flame and let it cook for about 15 minutes.

Step 8: While making Banarasi Dum Aloo, keep stirring the vegetable with the help of a ladle in between. Add fresh cream and garam masala to it and mix. After a boil, switch off the flame.

Step 9: Your delicious Banarasi Dum Aloo is ready. Garnish it with chopped coriander leaves before serving. Serve the dish with roti, naan or paratha.

This recipe takes 25 mins to get ready. Try this recipe at home and enjoy this dish with your family.

