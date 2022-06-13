Bored of Regular Egg Dishes? Try This Egg Malai Curry

When each of the family members sits together and eats, Sunday dinner becomes special for the family. Most of the family opts for something special. You must have eaten so many egg dishes, which will include egg bhurji, egg curry, and many more recipes. Today, we’ll be telling you yet another delicious recipe for eggs which is called egg malai curry.

Ingredients

Eggs – 8

Coriander leaves - 200 grams

Mint leaves - 100 grams

Advertisement

Onion - 2 in big size

Ginger - 1 inch piece

Garlic - 8-10 cloves

Curd - bowl

Fresh cream - cup

Cumin - 1 tsp

Turmeric - 1 tsp

Garam Masala - tsp

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Coriander Powder - 1 tbsp

Cardamom - 2

Cloves - 2

Cinnamon - 2 pieces

Refined oil - 4 tbsp

Salt - as per taste

STEPS TO MAKE IT

Boil eggs with a pinch of salt in the water.

Remove the egg from the water once it has boiled and set it aside to cool.

When the egg is cold enough to handle, peel it and set it aside on a plate.

Remove the coriander and mint leaves from their stems.

In a mixer, grind the onion, ginger, garlic, coriander, and mint leaves.

Oil should be heated in a pan.

Add cumin, clove, cardamom, and cinnamon.

Advertisement

Now add the ground paste.

Between stirrings, keep the gravy warm to maintain its flavour.

Now add the coriander, turmeric, chilli, and garam masala powder.

Cook until the spices are fragrant.

After 5 minutes, add the curd and turn off the gas. Keep stirring the gravy constantly.

Now, add the cream to the gravy and cook it for 5 minutes after adding the eggs to the gravy.

Finally, serve the egg malai curry garnished with coriander leaves. Cut the egg in half from the centre and then add it to the gravy if desired.

Advertisement

Apart from the health benefits of high protein content, appropriate vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, healthy cholesterol, vital amino acids, and Omega-3 fatty acids, eggs are delicious. They are a common element of most people’s diets, and they are usually less expensive than meat. Free-range chicken eggs are also claimed to be cruelty-free.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.