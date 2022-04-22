Bored of Routine Breakfast? Try This Potato Rings Recipe; You Will Love it

Cooking potatoes is the easiest thing to do. You can give it any shape, add any masala and it will undoubtedly adapt its taste. And one of the popular dishes among children is potato rings. So if you, too, are bored with the routine breakfast, you can try this recipe.

It is very easy to make and is very tasty. This recipe needs basic ingredients like spices, herbs, Rava and potatoes. Then, you just need to mix them the right way and fry them till they are crisp and brown. Once you make them, pair them with a minty garlic dip for extra indulgence. Check out the full recipe below.

Ingredients:

Boiled potatoes (4)

Corn flour (half cup)

Cumin powder (half tablespoon)

Black pepper powder (half tablespoon)

Turmeric (one-fourth tablespoon)

Black salt (half tablespoon)

Oil

Salt (as per taste)

Method:

1. First boil the potatoes and mash them by removing their peels and putting them in a mixing bowl.

2. Now add cornflour to the mashed potatoes and mix them well.

3. Then add black pepper powder, cumin powder, black salt, turmeric and salt as per taste in this mixture and mix it well. Then the mixture for making potato rings is ready.

4. Now apply some oil on a flat pan and put a little mixture of potato in it and spread it with the help of fingers.

5. Now take two circular lids, one bigger and one smaller than that. First, put the big lid on the spread potato mixture and cut it. After this, with the help of a small lid, cut it right from the middle of the mixture.

6. By doing this, the middle part of the potato ring comes out and we are left with only the potato ring. Prepare potato rings from all the potato mixtures.

7. Now take a wok, put oil in it and heat it on medium flame.

8. When the oil becomes hot, put potato rings in it and deep fry them until the colour of the ring turns golden.

Now, take them out on a separate plate. The delicious potato rings are ready for breakfast. Serve it with tomato ketchup or a minty garlic dip.

