Bored of Veggies? Let's Try Sweet Corn Aloo Masala Recipe For Dinner

After returning home from the office in the evening, we all feel like eating something very tasty and different for dinner. If you are bored of eating gourd, brinjal, or bhindi ki bhaji every day, then try something spicy and tasty this time. Go for sweet corn and potato for dinner. This dish of Sweet Corn Aloo Masala is full of flavours and can be eaten with paratha or roti.

Let us share with you the recipe for Sweet Corn Potato Spicy Sabzi. Not only is this dish easy to make but also delicious as well as nutritious. Children will also like this vegetable for sure.

Ingredients:

Potato - two big

Sweet corn - 1 cup

Tomato - two

Ginger paste - 1 tsp

Garlic paste - 1 tsp

Whole cumin - half teaspoon

Turmeric powder - half teaspoon

Coriander powder - one teaspoon

Red chili powder - one teaspoon

Asafoetida powder - pinch

Salt - as per taste

Green chili - two finely chopped

Lemon juice - two tablespoons

Coriander leaves - finely chopped

Oil - 2 tbsp and Maggi masala

Procedure:

Step 1: Peel the potatoes and cut them into small pieces. Then boil both the corn and potatoes together.

Step 2: Put oil in a pan and heat it. Add cumin and fry it lightly. Now add chopped green chili, ginger, and garlic paste to it. Fry it stirring well till it turns golden brown. And remember to fry the paste on low flame so that it does not get burnt.

Step 3: Now add turmeric, coriander, chili, and asafoetida powder to it. Stir it well and cook till the spices turn reddish. Then add chopped tomatoes to it. Now add salt as per taste and fry it for a while.

Step 4: When the tomatoes are well cooked, add potatoes and corn. Stir well and cover and let it cook on low flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Now put a packet of Maggi masala in it. This will double the taste of this vegetable.

Now your Sweet Corn Aloo Masala Sabzi is ready. Take it out in a bowl. Garnish with lemon juice and finely chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with roti, or parathas.

