Bored With Usual Hotels? 5 Luxurious Homestays In India

Homestays are usually seen as a low-cost option for stays while travelling on a budget. But you can also have the luxury of a 5-star hotel while having a homestay. The trend of luxurious homestays seems to have picked up pace after the Covid-19 pandemic when people were not too sure about staying at a hotel with too many guests. Here are some of the most popular homestays in India that you can expense on your next vacation.

Fort Rampura, Rampura: Interested in a heritage experience? The Fort Rampura guesthouse will give you the impression that it is nothing less than a luxury resort thanks to its stunning surroundings. Tourists are certain to encounter a bygone age when they enter the 700-year-old fort, which can only be felt and not explained. What fascinates us more about the fort is that, despite its size, Fort Rampura consists of three rooms, each of which is incredibly unique.

Advertisement

Olaulim Backyards, Goa: Olaulim Village, which is tucked away on the Goan backwaters, is where you may reserve a room at the enchanted Olaulim Backyards homestay. With a view of the lush backyard, paddy fields, coconut trees, and swimming pool, the location’s picturesque splendour is simply breathtaking.

Sirohi House, Delhi: This townhouse mansion in the heart of Old Delhi served as the erstwhile residence of the Maharajah of Sirohi. A private drive ascends to a majestic entrance beyond the gates. Ornate fireplaces, chandeliers, carved wood, and remnants of Hindu temples are prominent features. There are two conventional double rooms and two suites available for guests. They provide room service as well as sit-down meals, buffets, barbecues, picnics, and canapés. The wonderful urban garden is also a great benefit; it’s a world away from the chaos of the city.

Kannur Beach House, Kerala: It is situated in Kannur, one of northern Kerala’s most distant and off-the-beaten-path destinations in India. It is a century-old, traditional Kerala-style house located in coconut palms near a small freshwater lagoon, a short distance from Thottada beach. This straightforward and charming homestay is the ideal setting for some coastal relaxation. The hosts are also willing to enlighten you about the area and provide great native vegetarian food from Kerala.

Advertisement

The Homestead, Nainital: It is a peaceful and calm location that is covered in dense forest, meadow, and swamp and is filled with wildlife. The Homestead’s first-rate amenities and opulent service will help you have a memorable visit. If you want to spend some time treating yourself, this homestay is one of the greatest places to schedule your stay because of its stunning interior. A lovely garden with old trees creates a cosy, laid-back atmosphere that is calming to the mind and soul.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here