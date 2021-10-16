Happy Boss Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Boss

Boss’s Day or national boss day is commemorated on October 16 to foster the bond between bosses and employees. The day was first observed by Patricia Bays Haroski in the year 1958. She served as a secretary for a State Farm Insurance firm in Deerfield, Illinois, US. She picked October 16 as the day to observe National Boss Day and registered it with the chamber of commerce of the United States. Haroski chose the date of October 16 as it was her father’s birthday, who was also her boss.

>As the world celebrates Boss Day, we have a set of wishes that you can share with your boss:

On the occasion of Boss Day, I pray to God that my boss touches new heights of success and always be there to inspire me…. Happy Boss Day.

Wishing a very Happy Boss Day to the boss who has been a mentor and confidant…. May you are blessed with all the success in life.

Wishing a very Happy Boss Day to the new boss who is going to help us reach new goals and touch new heights with his guidance and leadership.

We love you, we respect you but we are also kind of scared of you and all this because you are a fantastic boss. Happy Boss’s Day to you.

Each day you inspire me to trust in my abilities, keep a positive attitude, and always strive for more. You are my guiding compass when I’ve failed, and my biggest supporter when I succeed. Your influence has contributed greatly to my development within my own role. Thank you for being such a great example. Happy Boss’s Day.

To simply call you a boss does not do justice to the role you play. You are a leader. You are a mentor. You are a source of encouragement and motivation. It is an honor to work for a boss like you. Happy Boss’s Day to one of the best.

Happy Boss day to you, dear boss. May you step on the ladder of success and touch new height every day.

To my mentor, teachers, guide and the boss, wish you, Happy Boss Day. You are just matchless.

