Brain Fog And Concentration Result of Long Covid, Finds Study

Covid-19 has shown too many variations in the symptoms that people suffer from when they contract the virus. Some face these symptoms for less time and others deal with it for longer periods. While most of the symptoms are similar to viral fever and cold, there are other symptoms that ‘Long Covid-19 Patients’ suffer from. Two of those are memory and concentration problems. These neurological symptoms are seen in around 70 per cent of the patients that suffered Long Covid.

This comes to light by the study done by researchers at Cambridge University. They tested 181 Long Covid patients in which these were the statistics regarding neurological disorders:

Concentration problems – 78%

Brain fog – 69%

Forgetfulness – 68%

Choosing words to talk – 60%

All these numbers came after the volunteers carried out multiple tasks that measured their decision-making power and memory. 75% of study participants with severe ongoing symptoms of Long Covid reported long periods of not being able to work.

The study also explored other symptoms that these cognitive issues might be linked to. The researcher found that people who had symptoms like dizziness, headaches during the early Covid days were more susceptible to the aforementioned cognitive irregularities.

Dr. Muzaffer Kaser who was one of the researchers and works in the University of Cambridge’s Department of Psychiatry and Consultant Psychiatrist at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust said, “This is important evidence that when people say they’re having cognitive difficulties post-COVID, these are not necessarily the result of anxiety or depression. The effects are measurable - something concerning is happening." He also suggested that memory difficulties can adversely affect one’s daily life and that could in turn be bad for their efficiency at the workplace.

The only way of dealing with Long Covid or any of the variants of the virus is taking as many precautions as possible against the virus and taking extra good care of yourself if you contract it.

