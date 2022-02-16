Break These Habits Post 30s For A Healthy Lifestyle

To keep our body and health at its optimum level, we have to make or break some habits when we are past a certain age. The candies that you so enjoyed when you were a kid or in your teens may do you more harm when consumed post 30s. Just like that there are several habits that you need to leave in your 30s if you are wishing to lead a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Let us take a look at some of them:

>Smoking

Smoking at any age is not good for your health, however if you continue smoking post 30s you will be more susceptible to lung-related diseases. According to a 2013 study in the New England Journal of Medicine, quitting smoking before the age of 40 reduces your chance of dying prematurely from a smoking-related disease by 90 percent, and quitting by age 54 still reduces your chance by two-thirds.

>Relying on metabolism

Post 30s, you cannot just rely on your metabolism to battle all that extra calories that you consume. It is imperative that you follow a strict fitness routine and include some physical activity in your daily life. Dr. Holly Lofton, director of medical weight management at NYU Langone Health told The Cut that the basal metabolic rate which is the amount of energy our bodies take to maintain our muscle mass, our fat mass, our bones and all of the activities of our organs starts decreasing after 25.

“The reason 30 is an important decade is because that’s the first decade in which we’re no longer increasing bone production. So if we don’t increase muscle-mass production, overall metabolism goes down," Lofton told The Cut. Lofton says that metabolism decrease is an “inevitable part" of aging, but we can offset it by being careful of what we eat.

>Investing in fast fashion

Besides your own health, one should also start considering how their habits are affecting the environment. Being in your 30s or in whatever age, protecting our environment should be a constant and a conscious practice. Hence do not invest in fast fashion and practice sustainability when it comes to your clothing choices. Try to buy clothes from a thrift store and recycle as much as you can.

>Financial irresponsibility

You may have been a spendthrift in your 20s thinking that money is just something that will keep coming, or you may have been in deep debts and borrowed it from your parents or friends. But post 30s, you must start saving money and invest it in profitable schemes or funds. Try to save at least 15 percent of your monthly salary.

>Achieving work life balance

You may have fallen for the “hustle" trap in your 20s and worked day and night to pursue your ambitions, but try to achieve a healthy work life balance in your 30s and give time to your friends and family. Devote time to your hobbies and take time off for rejuvenating vacations.

