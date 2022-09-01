Breaking Down The Latest Beauty Trend: Marinated Makeup

Who would’ve imagined the look of makeup seen after being allowed to settle on the skin for an hour or two will give birth to a new makeup trend altogether? The latest beauty trend in town is all about that.

The Marinated makeup look emphasizes a more ‘lived-in’ or ‘settled’ makeup that allows it to blend in with the natural oils of the skin, for a more glowy finish.

Here’s how you can try the trend yourself.

The idea is to blend the makeup better into the skin so that it looks more natural and gives the appearance that it is barely there. Mario Dedivanovic, the long-time makeup artist for Kim Kardashian, tells The Kit, a style and beauty leader in Canada, “I love makeup after about two hours; it’s my favourite. I actually don’t love it when it is freshly done."

It is often observed that in just-applied makeup, the product’s texture like the cakiness of the foundation can be easily seen. But when you apply makeup an hour or two prior to stepping out, it gives a more smooth look.

Hailed as a beauty queen and makeup legend, Pat McGrath has also talked about the benefits of letting the makeup sit for a more natural finish. She has shared her mother’s trick of ensuring a glossy touch to the makeup and said that her mother used to apply makeup before going for a bath. The reason behind doing so was that the steam from the water would even out the minute irregularities that are visible in freshly applied makeup.

The steam here works as the replacement of slight levels of sweat secreted on the face after applying makeup.

In simple terms, when the makeup gets smudged a bit, that natural and effortless look is tried to mimic this latest look, which can be achieved by simply applying makeup one to two hours before going out.

