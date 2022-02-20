Breakup Day 2022: Date And Significance of the Day

After the week of love and romance comes the week of hatred and sadness which is also referred to as Anti-Valentine’s Week. The week starts right after Valentine’sDayfrom February 15 as SlapDayand ends on February 21 with Break-up Day. The other five days are celebrated as KickDay, PerfumeDay, FlirtDay, ConfessionDay, and Missingday. The end of the week is the most prominent day as it is for breaking up with your partner and ending the toxic relationship.

The significance of break up day or the whole Anti-Valentine’s Week is to neutralize the toll that Valentine’s Day has put on singles or people in a toxic relationship. One must not wait any longer if they are in a toxic relationship. If you have been feeling blue, stuck, and worthless in a relationship then it is not meant to be. As Valentine’s Day is there to express and celebrate love, the same way break up day is to understand the value of singlehood and break the chains of a meaningless relationship that is pulling you down.

Most people are not unaware of the impact one negative relationship can have on a person. When you date someone who does not bring any happiness in your life and makes you feel worthless then it directly affects your mental and emotional health. One deals with trust issues, feeling that one is unlovable, and it breaks one’s confidence as well.

In general, break ups are considered a backdown in a person’s life. But have you ever considered what getting out of a toxic relationship can do? Well, it can change a person’s life for good. It is high time we normalize celebrating break ups and now that we know there is a day dedicated to this then we must make use of it.

If you broke up with your partner a while ago, you can celebrate this day with your friends by burning the stuff your ex gave to you. You can also do all the things that your ex never let you do. From wearing your favourite top that they think was not looking good on you to eating your favourite dish that they thought would make you fat.

