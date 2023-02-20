Breakup Day 2023: Date, Significance and How to Celebrate

BREAKUP DAY 2023: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, couples celebrated love for an entire week. But what about the lonely hearts out there? For them, the answer is- Anti Valentine’s Week. The week begins with Slap Day on February 15 and ends with Breakup Day on February 21. If you are sick of being in a toxic relationship or are with someone with whom you have lost the spark, Breakup Day is the ideal time to make the looming decision and choose independence.

Breakups are frequently associated with a sense of melancholy in life. It hurts when someone you care about abruptly decides to leave your life without even considering how would you feel afterwards. But that does not mean you sit and cry over that person. On the contrary, celebrate Breakup day and make yourself happy.

Breakup Day 2023: How To Celebrate

While red heart balloons are popular on Valentine’s Day, on breakup day, you can inflate balloons in the shape of black hearts before popping them to express your unhappiness and frustration in romantic relationships. One might also try to burn your ex-lover’s name or image to let go of whatever resentment you may still have for them. On breakup day, it is not a viable option to cling to a hurting soul. The only thing you can do to make room for new experiences in your life is to let go of the past. Moreover, spend the day with your friends or go out partying with them. Another way to spend the day is by indulging in self-care. We frequently forget to take care of ourselves during stressful times in our lives. We ignore our physical and mental health. So this year on Breakup Day, take yourself out for a day of shopping or salon pampering. Cook your favourite meal or order from your favourite outlets. Watch some movies or read books. All in all, do whatever makes you happy.

