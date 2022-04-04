Bridal Lehengas to Books, Delhi's Chandni Chowk Market Offers You Everything

Delhi’s oldest market Chandni Chowk is famous not just for its delicious street food and Mughlai cuisines but also for shopping. People from all corners of the country come here to shop for weddings and family functions.

Let’s get to learn a bit more about the market where you find everything — from lehengas to suits for all functions. Besides that, you also have books for competitive exams as well as novels

New Road Market:

Nai Sadak Market is known for school and college books, competitive examination books and stationery items of daily use. One can easily find the fiction and non-fiction works of their favourite authors. This market remains closed on Sundays.

Dariba Kalan Bazar:

To shop for artificial jewellery, reach Dariba Kalan Bazaar in Chandni Chowk. Ittar, Kundan and Meenakari jewellery are easily available here. Along with this, all sorts of silver and junk jewellery are also available at economical prices.

Khari Baoli:

Khari Baoli of Chandni Chowk is heaven for those who love to cook. India is famous all over the world for its spices. From local to foreign spices, everything is available in Khari Baoli. This is one of the largest spice markets in Asia. Khari Baoli gets its name from the saltwater well that once existed in the region.

Kinari Bazar:

In Chandni Chowk’s Kinari Bazar, not only do we get designer clothes to wear at weddings but also decor items, lights, spices, and other gifts.

As soon as we enter the market, we can see glittering clothes, zari borders, embroidered clothes, a variety of gota patti, clothing items, party wear, luxurious garlands and even beautiful men’s clothes all around.

Chawri Bazaar

Planning to get married? Or someone in the family is getting married and you need invitation cards, head to Chawri Bazaar and you will find everything you need. To avoid the crowd, visit the place on non-holidays.

Bhagirath Palace

The Bhagirath Palace of Chandni Chowk is famous for its fancy and designer lights. This market is known for its electronics among the largest markets in Asia.

