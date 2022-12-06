Bride-to-be, Don't Miss These 5 Jewellery Pieces That Are Perfect For Your Wedding Trousseau

Indian weddings are incomplete without heavy designer outfits and elegant jewellery. With the wedding season around the corner, it’s time for you to include the latest trending jewellery in your accessories collection. We all have seen changing trends for bridal jewellery over the past few years.

Choosing the right set of pieces can be a bit confusing. Worry not, we know how special this phase of your life is and you want to look the most glamorous especially on your wedding day. This time around, we have conjured up a bookmark-worthy list of all the essential yet trendy jewellery pieces which you must pack in your trousseau.

Pastel Colored Diamond Necklaces

Advertisement

Pastel colour jewellery sets have gained massive popularity. These necklaces look absolutely stunning when worn with neutral-coloured lehengas. You can even pair it with your dark red suit on the first day after your marriage.

Gold Coin Necklace

Your bridal jewellery collection is incomplete without a Gold piece of ornament. Coin necklaces are trendsetters for the 2022 wedding season. Gold Coin Necklace is lightweight and gives a proper traditional look even when it is donned with basic outfits.

Sparkling Diamond Solitaire Earrings

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend and adding a pair of earrings to your collection will give you a classy look. Diamonds transform the look from casual to formal instantly. The sparkling diamond solitaire earrings can go well with all your dresses and are perfect for every occasion.

Big Jhumkas or Chaandbalis

Chaandbalis are the perfect blend of tradition and style. If you don’t like wearing a neckpiece, go for heavy big Chaandbalis. Wearing a beautiful piece of Jhumka or Chaandbali will make the bride feel super confident.

Advertisement

Stackable Rings

Stackable or Band Rings are trending this season. Be it a diamond, gold or gemstone band ring, it can be stacked as and when you need to elevate your party look.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here