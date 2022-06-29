Brides, Keep These Tips in Mind if You are Planning a Monsoon Wedding

If you are a bride who has planned her wedding during the monsoon season, then this style guide is just for you. A monsoon wedding can be fun! Yes, you heard it right. With the right trousseau and the perfect style tips, there are many ways to go from bridezilla to bride chiller.

Bespoke couture and bridal wear designer Megha Kalpesh Oswal shares tips on what to wear and what not to do if you are a monsoon bride. “Monsoon weddings can be fun! Even if there is a drizzle or a heavy downpour, what matters is the wedding should be fun and the bride should be comfortable," expresses Megha.

To make sure you have the best bridal look and celebrate your BIG day stress free, here are some interesting and life-saving bridal tips to nail your monsoon wedding look.

Fabric

Choose light, breathable, fabrics such as organza, net, and georgette which are water sustainable. Such light and breathable fabrics can withstand the humidity during the monsoons. Avoid high density fabrics such as silks and velvets.

Colours

Add a pop of colour to the gloomy weather. Fun colours enhance the look of the wedding For brides who like pastels, opt for cool pastel shades. Do not go for warm colours instead go for cool shades of pink, peach, aqua blues, yellows, or greens.

Embroidery

Pick minimal embroidery detailing and try to avoid zardosi, gota patti and the likes. Try sticking to thread works, sequins, cutdana, etc. You could add some shimmer to your ensemble, but make sure they do not add too much weight to the ensemble and do not react when it comes in contact with water. Embroidery with diamonds, pearls or crystals create an elegant look and does not get spoiled with exposure to moisture.

Keep the length of the lehengas and dupattas short to avoid getting the border soiled.

Jewellery

Avoid costume jewellery sets or silver for monsoon weddings as they lose their lustre if they come in contact with water.

Footwear

Choose footwear that are anti-slip and have embellishments such as thread work or sequins designed on it.

Hairstyle

Keeping the humid climate in mind, a sleek bun, messy plaits, or an elegant ponytail are ideal hairstyle choices.

To ensure the gloomy weather doesn’t rain on your parade, keep a blow dryer handy as it helps to dry fabrics such as net and organza quickly. Even during the sangeet and haldi functions pick exaggerated outfits with minimal embellishments. It’s all about making a stylish entrance come rain or shine, right?

