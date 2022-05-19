Brides of Summer: Timeless Ensembles and Colour Palettes To Keep The Heat Waves At Bay

Are the heat waves making you wish you hadn’t planned a summer wedding? Or the outfit you decided on last minute is not summer friendly? It’s time to turn you from bridezilla to bridechilla this summer!

Classic threadwork paired with unconventional blouse designs, experimenting with the colour black and twinning shades with your family, this wedding season make a grand entry with an array of styles.

From ultra-feminine lehenga skirts to of-the-moment gowns which come with sheer gloves, full sleeves to concept tasselled saris and draped lehengas to cocktail gowns realised in uber-luxe organza, net, tulle, luxe satins, fashion designer Sonaakshi Raaj proposes a holistic closet for a fun summer wedding and pre wedding bashes. A luscious palette of lilac, sky, sorbet, carmen red, sunset ochre, noir amethyst set the mood for the vibrant and festive summer dressing.

Barring the heat, when you think about summer, the first thing that comes to mind is nature, flowers, butterflies etc. Today’s modern Indian brides are celebrating nature in their wedding lehengas too. Ace couturier Rahul Mishra who is known for his designs being inspired by nature, has brides from all walks of life donning his creations on their big day with elan. Giving a thumbs up to day weddings, Rahul believes that weddings held during the day are sustainable and energy saving, and the best pictures come out during the day. Yes! We can vouch for that.

As far as picking bridal outfits for the Big Day is concerned, Rahul says, “The modern Indian bride is very clear about what she wants. Be it a pastel or a thread work lehenga, today for brides it’s more about wearing their personality."

From 3D embroidered flowers to cityscapes created beautifully on pastel hues, Rahul Mishra’s artistic approach to a wedding trousseau transcends ethnicity and becomes your forever ensemble.

It’s important that once you select the base colour of your wedding outfit, the next step is to look at what you are going to embellish it with. Even though bridal lehengas are mostly known for having heavy embroidery and stonework, it’s always a good option to keep it light and fresh. Keeping it fresh, rooted yet fun, Pink Peacock Couture suggests their signature rose gold embroidery for a summer bride and her family. “Rose gold as a colour for the embroidery adds to the summer vibe and makes it livelier. We use rose gold in 3D embroidery which gives the ensemble more texture and depth," says fashion designer Masumi Mewawalla of Pink Peacock Couture.

Today’s bride is all about going beyond the expected and creating her own path. And, that helps designers think out of the box. For JJ Valaya introducing black in traditional silhouettes is another path breaking selection for brides these days. He says, “Today’s wedding is so much more than just a wedding day, so this black I am recommending for one of the alternate functions and ivory also for some of the other occasions but definitely worn by the bride."

Tips to ensure you have a fun-filled summer wedding:

Opt for outfits that are comfortable and free flowing. Ensure the lining under your outfit is itch-free. When opting for colours ensure they complement not just you but the weather too. Avoid heavy embellishments and choose delicate and lightweight embroidery and artwork. Staying hydrated is key, so ensure your zipper and buttons are hassle free when you need to use the loo. Be it Manish Malhotra’s draped crossover blouse paired with a chikankari lehenga or JJ Valaya exploring the colour black in his timeless designs, there is always room for experimentation when you decide to pick your bridal outfit.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.