Bring in the Festival of Colours with These Binge-Worthy Audiobooks, Series, and Movies

From symbolizing the arrival of the spring season, the triumph of good over evil, and the divine love of Radha Krishna, there are multiple reasons to celebrate the festival of Holi. Whether you plan to be out and about or stay in and be entertained, kick off the cheer with these audiobooks and series. To get yourself into the festive spirit, indulge in these engaging audio and visual masterpieces handpicked from platforms like Audible, Prime Video, and Netflix. From podcasts and audiobooks to movies and series, we’ve got you covered with our go-to list this Holi, as you gear up to add a dash of colour with gulal, a tinge of flavour with ghujiya and get struck by a splash of water balloons.

Social Distancing

Advertisement

‘Social Distancing’ by Chetan Bhagat, starring Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Garima Yagnik. The comedy-drama series explores the complexities of a modern relationship that Raghavan Rao (Angad Bedi) and Savi (Neha Dhupia) are entangled in when Rags has an affair with his colleague Ananya (Garima Yagnik) during the Covid lockdown. The once happily married couple gets into the hot soup when both have secrets to keep from each other. A must-listen for the ones looking for an unflinchingly honest and hilarious audio series, this is sure to keep you engaged till the very end!

Festivals of India

Discover the rich cultural heritage of India this Holi with an insightful podcast, providing in-depth knowledge about the widely celebrated festivals of Ugadi, Ramnavmi, and Jagannath Puri. Immerse yourself in the fascinating history, traditions, and customs of these festivals while expanding your cultural horizons.

ALSO READ: Holi 2023: These Natural Tips and Tricks Will Protect Your Hair This Holi

Advertisement

Holi Special by Art of Living

The Art of Living is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual teacher - Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. This podcast by the spiritual leader is segregated into 3 episodes and encapsulates everything related to Holi. From the legend of Holi and the triumph of good over evil, the narrator beautifully captures the essence and symbolism of the festival to cultivate human values. Tune in to listen to this audiobook get an in-depth understanding of the reason behind celebrating the festival this Holi!

8 Rules of Love

Advertisement

The New York Times bestselling author, Jay Shetty is back with another audiobook on handling different stages of a romance inspired by Vedic wisdom and science. Pushing beyond the cliches of romance and modern love, the author elucidates specific, actionable steps to help you develop the skills to practice and nurture love.

ALSO READ: Holi 2023: From Thandai, Bhang Lassi to Bhang Pakoras, Try These 6 Recipes at Home!

Advertisement

Farzi

Advertisement

While the title of the series may be Farzi, nothing about the plotline of this gripping series is fake. Farzi is an Indian dark humor crime thriller revolving around the small-time artist- Sunny (Shahid Kapoor) hurled into gangs set out to make counterfeit money. He succeeds in his endeavors to make the most credible fake currency but is threatened as Michael (Vijay Sethupathi), an unconventional task force officer, takes him head-on. Co-produced and directed by Raj and DK, the brilliant series has a star-studded cast comprising Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora.

The Romantics

A docu-series celebrating the life and legacy of Bollywood filmmaking titan Yash Chopra, The Romantics is an ideal watch with your family this Holi. Featuring archival footage and in-depth celebrity interviews, the series is a tell-all journey of the renowned production house, Yash Raj Films. The show will take you along on a nostalgic trip and make you revisit some of your favorite 90s movies.

ALSO READ: Holi 2023: 10 Bhojpuri Wishes, SMS and Messages to Share With Your Family and Friends

Cirkus

Cirkus is a periodic comedy film directed and produced by Rohit Shetty. The film is centered around the lives of identical twins played by Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma mixed up at birth and encounter each other as adults paired alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Just like any other typical Rohit Shetty film, Cirkus is power packed with A-list actors, dazzling dance numbers, stunts, and obvious plot twists. The slapstick comedy film derives inspiration from the early Shakespearean play ‘Comedy of Errors’.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here