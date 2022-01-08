Bubble Bath Day: Why Do People in the US Celebrate the Day?

A bubble bath opens up pores, cleanses your skin, and relaxes muscles. It acts as an insulator as the bubble layer on top of the water preserves the heat of the water and allows you to enjoy it for a more extended period.

Get your rubber duck out and clean up your bathtubs, as we are observing National Bubble Bath Day today, January 8. Once you mix the soap in the water, bubbles are formed at the top of the water, and it is known as a foam bath. A bubble bath is one of the attractive ways to get your children to take a bath. It is also a perfect way to relax in a warm/hot bubble bath on a cold winter’s day and release all the stress.

History of National Bubble Bath Day

Advertisement

No one exactly is aware of the exact origin and the founder of National Bubble Bath Day. However, it is believed that in the late 1940s, an average American bathed once a week but today a daily shower is standard. But, it’s important to indulge in a gorgeous soak once in a while. Considering the hectic and tight schedule people follow, the day reminds us to take out time for ourselves and relax.

Benefits of Bubble Bath?

A bubble bath opens up pores, cleanses your skin, and relaxes muscles. Bubbles also remove the nasty ring that forms near your bathtub. Moreover, it acts as an insulator that preserves the heat of the bath and allows you to enjoy it for an extended period.

Advertisement

How to prepare bath water/foam?

One can use any soapy liquid or solid (in the form of powders, grains, tablets, or even gels). Fill in your bathtub with water and pour soap. Mix it with your hand. Once the bubbles are formed, the bathwater is ready for you. You can create a calming atmosphere in the bathroom by lighting up scented candles or sprinkling some fragrance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.