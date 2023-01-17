Buddha Statue: 10 Lucky Vastu Placements To Harmonize Your Home

In Sanskrit, “Vastu" refers to a building or home with a corresponding piece of land, and “Vastu shastra" literally translates as “knowledge of architecture." The ancient books that detail the design, layout, measurements, ground preparation, space organisation, and spatial geometry are the foundation of this traditional Indian architectural system. These concepts use geometric patterns, symmetry, and directional alignments to combine architecture with calm nature, the relative functions of different elements of the structure, and old beliefs.

From the standpoint of Vastu, there are numerous modes, techniques, strategies, and beliefs for balancing a home. Placing Buddha statues in our homes is one of them.

Advertisement

There is no refuting the peace one feels while looking at a Buddha statue; for this reason, a Buddha statue for a Vastu house has become a contemporary cultural phenomenon and makes for an appealing focal point, regardless of one’s beliefs.

Kapil Goel, Founder of The Exotic India Art suggests 11 suitable places in your home where displaying various Buddha statues can bring harmony.

Sleeping Buddha’ for Harmony:

Shakyamuni, or Nirvana Buddha, is described as having one hand supporting his head and represents the moment of liberation from infinite rebirth cycles during his final breath. For relationship harmony, place this figure as the focal point of your living room or patio.

Dhyaan Buddha for Attention Deficiencies

Advertisement

A portable water fountain and a Dhyaan (meditation) Buddha placed in the northeastern corner of a house stimulate laser-sharp focus and mental alertness.

Enhance wisdom and problem resolving with the Bhumisparsh Buddha

Advertisement

The left hand of the Bhumisparsh (earth-touching) Buddha is on his lap, and the other hand is pointing downward. This depiction of the Buddha symbolizes everlasting wisdom and a methodical way of thinking.

Advertisement

Buddha as a Guardian Offering Protection

A hand raised in defence against harm or the evil eye can be used to identify this avatar. Set this form in front of the entrance to fend off potential malcontents.

Healing aura provided by Medicine Buddha

Advertisement

The Medicine Buddha’s telltale sign is that he is described as holding a bowl of herbs in his left hand. To ask for blessings for good health or as an anodyne to a sickness, position him in the north or northeast of your house, or alternatively, in any bright, sunny room. Alternately, bronze and copper-coloured metal statues might be placed toward the northwest for health and well-being.

Vitarka Buddha to Ace Exams

This Buddha emblem, which shares attributes with Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, has his thumb and index finger touching in a mudra to form a circle, signifying an unbroken flow of wisdom. It should be placed in the study, in a library, or on an office desk facing east in order to achieve academic excellence.

Head of Buddha for managing mental health and ailments

It should be located in the north or east because those are the directions linked to the mind.

Wooden Buddha for prosperity and material comfort

Buddha is associated with penance, yet if you want wealth, prosperity, and financial soundness, position a wooden Buddha statue in the southeast. It will create a sense of positivity and increase the flow of wealth in the household.

Also Read: Is It Advisable To Wash One’s Hair Every Day? Experts Answer

Baby Buddhas for enhancing fertility

A couple that wishes to enter “baby bliss" but is experiencing trouble conceiving, can place a set of Baby Monk Buddhas in their room to enhance the aura of fertility and good vibes.

Businessman Buddha for increasing business opportunities

Place the Buddha at eye level or higher whenever possible in the workplace. The statue should never face the door, but should always face the office’s interior. Never set it down on a red carpet, and always place it in the east or northeast. This will enhance business opportunities and increase the chances of gaining profit.

What Not To Do

1. Even if the Buddha is a garden statue, always place a bamboo mat, carpet, or rug underneath.

2. Never set the statue in a bathroom or closet, not even in a spa-like setting.

3. Avoid positioning the Buddha statue for Vastu’s home directly beneath a shoe rack.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here