Burn Your Calories And Stay In Shape With These 5 Indoor Exercises

Winter is coming. You might be struggling to fit in a workout routine amid this and keep yourself motivated. Instead of choosing to come home and curl up under the blanket, choose to increase your step counts. Doing this will not only keep you fit but will also keep you moving and keep the chills and shivers at bay. If you are someone who used to prefer outdoor exercises, but the onset of winter is making it difficult, try out alternatives and burn calories from your home, instead of stepping outside in the cold weather.

Here are some winter workouts that you can do indoors and stay in shape -

Advertisement

1. Yoga

Yoga is a year-round exercise that can be practised anywhere- club house, garden, your balcony or living room as well. Inculcate the habit of practising Yoga to help you wake up and feel energized during winter. It can also help keep your body warm. You can join an online class, or look up on the internet for Yoga exercises and poses.

2. Alternative to running

If you love your daily dose of running but want cannot venture out due to the fog and chilly conditions, find out alternative exercises to running to get your heart thumping like Jumping Jacks, Burpees, Spot jogging, and high knees to name a few.

Advertisement

If you love cardio, you probably don’t want to give up that runner’s high, but you might not want to venture out into frosty conditions either. During the cold winter months you can get your heart pumping indoors with cardio workouts you can do at home, such as:

3. Plyometrics

Plyometric exercises can tone your body, help you burn calories and promote cardiovascular health. These exercises are known to increase your metabolism and stamina. Furthermore, plyometric exercises stretch the muscles which improves your ability to move efficiently.

Advertisement

You can start with mountain climbers, followed by Squat Jumps and Burpees, then lunges and finally you can conclude with Plank Up and Plank Down.

4. DANCING

If you are bored with your regular and normal workouts, choose to dance it out instead. Play your favourite numbers and dance to your heart’s content. You can learn a certain dance form, or dance steps on your favourite song by seeking inspiration or help from the internet.

Advertisement

Dancing is a great way to not just burn calories, but also lose weight. In the privacy of your home, you can dance freely without fearing any judgment.

Top Showsha Video

5. Aerobics

This is a form of exercise that engage the large muscle groups of the body and helps in burning off calories faster and makes the heart beat faster. The aerobics dance workout is fun, energetic and perfect for the winter.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here