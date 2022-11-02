Bye, Bye Dull Hair! Restore Shine With These Simple Yet Important Tips

We all desire smooth, lustrous, and healthy hair. Many of us believe that regular washing and weekly hair care are sufficient for our hair nourishment. But, our hair requires much more than that. Regular usage of straightening, curling, blow drying, and crimping machines weakens our hair and makes it look dull. One of the solutions to promote hair growth is routine oil massages and shampoo, but you will have to walk the extra mile to enhance the natural texture and shine of your hair.

Here are some ways to have lustrous and healthy hair:

Wash your hair with cold water

You may have noticed your hair stylist washing your hair with cold water before your haircut. This is due to the fact that heat opens up the hair cuticles, while cold water causes them to close. Using cold water to rinse your hair helps in retaining the moisture.

Eat hair-nourishing foods

Healthy fats that are good for skin and hair can be found in foods like fish, avocados, olives, blueberries, nuts, eggs and spinach. Increasing your intake of fish oil supplements may also be something you would want to consider. These nutrients by themselves won’t make your hair shinier, but they will promote healthy hair which can add lustre to your locks.

Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe Vera helps in regenerating damaged skin cells. It also has certain properties that make the hair smooth. It is a great source of Keratin. Aloe Vera is rich in keratin and can promote hair growth, reduce dandruff, and give you silky and smoothen hair.

Pay attention to your scalp

A healthy scalp is a foundation for good hair. Giving yourself a scalp massage is one technique to encourage a healthy scalp. To promote the creation of natural oils and release buildup before it begins, massaging your scalp may stimulate blood flow.

Avoid hot styling tools

Heat can weaken the fibres and break the hair strands, so use heat-styling products with caution. Additionally, hot tools can reduce hair lustre. If at all you want to style your hair, use argan oil which acts like a heat protector for the hair and adds shine and gloss to the locks.

