Calcium Deficiency May Cause Serious Health Problems, Check Details

Calcium is an essential mineral that keeps our bones and teeth healthy. In addition to this, Calcium is also required by our muscles for proper functioning. When you don’t get enough quantities of calcium, you might develop several disorders. The deficiency of calcium is known as hypocalcemia. The calcium levels in the body are detected through blood samples. If the doctor suspects calcium deficiency after checking your family history, they take your blood sample and check the calcium, albumin and ionized calcium levels. The normal calcium levels for an adult range from 8.8-10.4 mg per deciliter (mg/dL). If your calcium levels remain below 8.8 mg/dL, you might be suffering from Calcium deficiency.

According to Healthline, the causes of hypocalcemia are:

Pancreatitis

Hypermagnesemia and hypomagnesemia

Septic shock

Medication used to treat elevated calcium levels

Hyperphosphatemia

Low vitamin D levels

Renal failure

Blood transfusions

Hungry bone syndrome

Some chemotherapy drugs

Vegans are more likely to be at risk of hypocalcemia as they don’t eat calcium-rich dairy products. While there are no short-term symptoms of hypocalcemia, long-term hypocalcemia can cause serious health problems.

Symptoms of hypocalcemia are:

Muscle spasms

Confusion or memory loss

Depression

Weak and brittle nails

Bones fracturing easily

Numbness and tingling in feet, face and hands

Muscle cramps

Hallucinations

Hypocalcemia shouldn’t be self-treated, and one should visit the doctor as soon as any of the symptoms mentioned is noticed. Self-treatment may lead to kidney stones if the patient takes more calcium than recommended levels. Supplements like calcium carbonate, calcium citrate and calcium phosphate are given in liquid, tablet and chewable forms to treat hypocalcemia. Some medication also interacts negatively with calcium supplements and can cause problems. Hence, visiting a doctor and only taking prescribed dosage of calcium supplement is recommended to treat the deficiency.

