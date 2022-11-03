Calcium To Iron, List Of Essential Vitamins And Minerals For Women of All Ages

Our food not only gives us energy but also improves our daily bodily functions. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes are all high in vitamins and minerals, helping our bodies perform various functions. Each of these nutrients serves a specific purpose.

Iron is required for haemoglobin formation, calcium for bone formation, zinc for immunity, and so on. Our bodies require these nutrients in a specific amount every day to carry out various bodily functions. However, the requirements vary depending on your age, gender, and health conditions.

All of the nutrients are essential for the body and should be consumed in sufficient quantities every day to improve our health and immunity. However, due to biological differences, women require more nutrients than men. Pregnancy, menstruation, and menopause all have a negative impact on women’s health. As a result, in order to maintain their health, they must exercise caution when consuming certain foods.

Calcium:

Calcium is essential for bone strength and the development of the muscles and nervous system. This mineral is required for proper body development. Building bone density in childhood and the twenties is critical because bone deficiency may occur later in life. Calcium is abundant in dairy products, soy, and fish. The RDI for calcium is 1000 mg/day.

D vitamin

Vitamin D is required for calcium absorption. Without this nutrient, the body struggles to absorb an adequate amount of calcium. The sun is the most abundant source of vitamin D. Other foods that contain significant amounts of vitamin D include okra, salmon, and cereals. Vitamin D’s RDI is 600 IU.

Iron

Many women suffer from iron deficiency during this phase when they begin to menstruate. Even pregnant women require iron to maintain a healthy level of red blood cells in their bodies. Iron deficiency is common in menstruating women and frequently results in pallor and weakness. Iron is abundant in organ meat, fish, spinach, pumpkin seeds, and pomegranate. The RDI for iron is 18mg/day.

From 25 to 40 years old:

Folate:

Folate, also known as folic acid, is the building block of cells and is responsible for the formation of DNA and RNA. It is especially important for pregnant women because it aids in the prevention of birth defects such as spina bifida in newborns. Citrus fruits, kidney beans, eggs, and legumes should be included in the diet of women of this age group on a regular basis. The RDI for folate is 600 mcg for pregnant women and 500 mcg for nursing mothers.

Iodine:

Iodine is another essential mineral for a baby’s healthy body development. It prevents any abnormal brain development in the baby. Because women in this age group are more likely to become pregnant, adequate iodine intake is essential. The RDA for iodine for women is 150 mcg.

Furthermore, iron is a necessary mineral for women of this age group. Females aged 25 to 50 require 18 mg of iron per day, while pregnant women require 27 mg.

Women 40 years and above:

Vitamin D and calcium:

Because bone loss is common in old age, it is critical to consume calcium and vitamins to avoid fractures and injury. Calcium and vitamin D should be consumed in sufficient quantities to prevent bone and muscle problems. The RDI for calcium is 1200 mg, and the RDI for vitamin D is 600 IU.

B-6 and B-12 vitamins:

Women in this age group require more vitamin B than women in any other age group. The vitamin is necessary for essential immunity and is involved in the activation of 100 enzymes. At this age, dark green vegetables, milk, and fish must be included in the diet. The RDI for Vitamin B12 is 2.4 mcg, and the RDI for Vitamin B-16 is 1.3.

