Calm Your Hangry Mood With These Snacking Options While You are in Office

After working from home for almost two years, people have now started returning to offices. However, the habits might take some time to change. While at home, one should sit in pyjamas relax on a sofa and work while enjoying your favourite food. At home, one can eat whatever and whenever they want as by saving the travelling time, one might indulge in regular exercise. With regular office work, travelling, sitting for hours and not getting time to exercise might take a dig at your health. Also, usually one feels hungry more while working, so gulping unhealthy snacks can lead to obesity. To prevent it, one must switch to these healthy snack options while working from the office.

Roasted Makhana

Makhanas are super healthy and tasty. They are packed with nutrients with no fat, high protein and vitamins. They also are great for your bones as they are rich in calcium. Apart from this, the carbohydrate level in Makhanas will keep you energetic and will make you feel full.

Granola Bar

These proteins bars are great to give relief to the mid-work hunger. One can enjoy them without messing up their table and hands dirty. As they are packed with protein and fibre, they give you instant energy.

Baked Banana chips

Instant of buying air packed fried potato chips, switch to the healthy version of chips that are baked and are made of banana which makes you stay away from unhealthy fat. They are crunchy and flavourful best to uplift your hangry mood.

Corn

Boiled corn is said to be one of the best snacking options for mid-day hunger. They have less amount of fat and sugar which keeps them on the healthy side. At the same time, carbohydrates present in corn make you feel rejuvenated instantly.

Sprouts

Needless to say, sprouts are one of the healthiest snacking options. They have protein, carbs, fibre and vitamins which not only keep you healthy but also make you feel full. Add any vegetable of your choice to enhance the taste of the sprouts.

Tips to stay fit while working from the office

Take a walk in between work to go to the washroom or to roam around just like that

Stay away from carbonated drinks.

Take enough sleep

Walk instead of taking an auto for a small distance

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.