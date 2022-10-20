Can An Extra Scoop Of Protein Powder Be Harmful? Check Out Risks Of Going Overboard

Protein powder tops the nutrition supplement chart. People turn to protein powders to get additional support for muscle growth. And, when they want to consume more protein than they are getting from food alone. Protein powder can surely be a part of your balanced diet. After all, protein is essential for maintaining and building muscle and bone strength. Kathy McManus, director of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital, urges you to be careful.

“I don’t recommend using protein powders except in a few instances, and only with supervision," she said, in an interview with Harvard Health Publishing.

McManus points out the risks of consuming protein powder, starting with:

Protein powder is a “dietary supplement." The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US leaves it to manufacturers to evaluate the safety and labeling of products. Therefore, there is no way to know if a protein powder lives up to the claims of its manufacturers.

Some protein powders may be high in sugar as well as calories. If you mix a scoop of such powders in a glass of milk, it will make a drink with more than 1,200 calories. Risk? Weight gain and an unhealthy spike in blood sugar levels.

You might face digestive distress. McManus states that people with dairy allergies or who face trouble digesting lactose can experience gastrointestinal discomfort.

The long-term effects of protein powder are not known. “There are limited data on the possible side effects of high protein intake from supplements," McManus adds.

As per a CNN report, too much protein can lead to health issues including nausea, cramps, fatigue, headaches and bloating.

Some experts believe that unregulated protein powder intake can make the kidneys work harder, leading to complications, especially for those with existing kidney problems. People consuming too much protein are also at risk of experiencing dehydration. In addition, they may also contain unlisted ingredients such as stimulants or even steroids.

