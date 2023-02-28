Cinnamon is extracted from the bark of various species of cinnamon trees and has been used as a spice for thousands of years. People have valued the medicinal benefits of cinnamon and regarded it as one of the most potent powdered spices that can treat several health conditions. However, several researchers in the past years raised the question of whether cinnamon can actually treat diabetes.

As per the Indian Express, cinnamon can only be used as a dietary supplement, whether it significantly decreases blood sugar in diabetics still remains unknown. While some studies have demonstrated its benefits, others have not. Because different amounts and types of cinnamon were used in each study, it is difficult to compare the results of several reports.

In a 2012 study, 69 Chinese people with type 2 diabetes were studied. One of the groups consumed 120 milligrams of cinnamon daily. The other group took 360 milligrams. While a third group consumed a placebo. After three months, the placebo group exhibited no change, whereas the two groups who consumed cinnamon saw their A1C levels drop. A 2013 meta-analysis of 10 trials found that cinnamon consumption significantly reduced blood sugar, total cholesterol, LDL and triglyceride levels. Moreover, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol levels also rose.

The researchers noted that there were differences in the kind of cinnamon used in each study. A 2019 study found that consuming 3 to 6 grams of cinnamon daily reduced blood sugar levels.

Further research is needed to establish how vitamins and cinnamon can control diabetes. But its properties still help in maintaining general health.

Other benefits of cinnamon

Cinnamon extract is used in traditional Ayurveda to treat inflammatory diseases, arthritis, diarrhoea and irregular menstrual cycles. Because of its potential to lower blood sugar and triglycerides as well as other potential health benefits, the spice has received a lot of media interest. Cinnamon’s bioactive ingredient may help with blood sugar regulation.

How Cinnamon can be consumed?

Cinnamon can be consumed in several ways, including as one of the main spices in Indian gravies and to flavour biryanis and make kaadas, as is done in Jammu and Kashmir. You can add the powdered form to your tea, sweets or porridge for flavouring.

Besides this, it can also be used in rolls, baked dishes and smoothies. However, it’s important to consume the right quantity. Between 1/2- 1tsp (3-5 gms) of cinnamon can be consumed daily.

According to experts, with different studies showing different results, it is important to note that no single nutrient can cure diabetes. Take a healthy diet, regular exercise, blood sugar monitoring, diabetes medicine or insulin therapy if you need to control diabetes.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

