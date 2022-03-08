Can Covid-19 Lead To Dementia? Know How The Two Are Related

It has been a very different period since the Covid-19 pandemic first started in early 2020. We have been secluded to our homes, and have lived in constant fear and apprehension, along with some confusion regarding the symptoms of Covid-19. Even though a wide array of symptoms has been linked to the virus, there is still misinformation about what can be a symptom, particularly with long-term Covid-19. It’s also worth mentioning that Covid-19 symptoms don’t just affect the body, they can also influence the mind, as viruses that cause respiratory infections can infect nerve cells, both peripheral and central.

Brain fog, anxiety, mood changes, difficulty concentrating or remembering things, and insomnia are some of the psychological side effects of Covid-19. It is often wondered if dementia can be a side effect of Covid-19. Read on to find out more.

The virus enters the body through the nose or mouth and travels to the throat, where it can infiltrate the lungs or other organs despite the presence of the blood-brain barrier. The virus may breach the blood-brain barrier, allowing it to infiltrate surrounding neurons and the central nervous system in some situations. It has been discovered that Covid-19 infection can cause cognitive damage, which can last for years after the infection is discovered.

Increased inflammation has been demonstrated to influence the nervous system, resulting in delirium, diminished levels of awareness, strokes, and other consequences. So far, studies have shown that people with dementia are at increased risk of having viral infections like Covid-19.

However, it is unclear whether Covid-19 can induce or exacerbate pre-existing dementia. Even still, there is a clear link between neurological problems and Covid-19. Being physically active and working out are two methods to counteract the psychological effects of Covid-19. It is also recommended that you participate in intellectually engaging activities. In addition, getting seven to eight hours of sleep each night and eating a well-balanced diet can help you avoid the negative effects of Covid-19.

