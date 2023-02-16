The festival of Holi is around the corner and we all get to indulge in preparing a wide variety of yummy delicious sweets and desserts. We relish having a sweet luscious bite of gujiyas, meethi mathris, mewa laddus and gulab jamuns. However, a person suffering from severe diseases needs to take special care about their eating patterns during the festival seasons.

A diabetic patient also has desires to eat sweets like a non-diabetic person but they need to have control over their cravings. These delicious desserts and sweets may increase their blood sugar levels. Now the question arises, whether patients with diabetes cannot eat sweets at all. Here’s an expert’s suggestion.

Poonam Duneja (Dietician and Nutritionist), says, “Diabetic patients can sometimes eat sweets in moderate amounts. Only those people who have blood sugar in control should have it, else those whose blood sugar is high should avoid eating sweets as this may increase their blood sugar level rapidly." She further says, “Before eating sweets, one should consume foods rich in fibre and proteins and if you keep these things in mind, your blood sugar will be in control."

4 necessary tips to keep in mind while eating sweets

Intake of very fewer quantities of sweets

According to the dietician expert, diabetic patients should eat sweets in very fewer quantities or in moderate amounts, so that there is not much effect on their blood sugar levels. Eating sweets in excess can be harmful to them.

Avoid eating sweets on an empty stomach

Sugar patients should not eat sweets on an empty stomach. If they do so, their blood sugar level will increase rapidly. Such patients are advised to eat sweets only after having breakfast or lunch.

Do not eat sweets at night

Consuming sweets at night can cause a lot of trouble for diabetic patients. They may not have a sound sleep and may have frequent urination problems or feel like vomiting. Such patients should avoid eating sweets at night.

Do not drink cold drinks and juices

Diabetic patients are not only advised to avoid sweets but should also stay away from drinking cold drinks and sweet juices. The liquid sugar content found in drinks can rapidly increase blood sugar levels. Type 1 diabetes patients and those taking insulin, should not consume any kind of sweets.

