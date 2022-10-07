Can Diabetic Patients Include Apples in Their Diet?

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away" – this phrase is instilled in one’s mind since childhood by their parents and teachers. Rich in nutrients, apples contain Vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibre in abundance, which makes them an essential fruit to add to our diet. They offer ample health benefits like promoting weight loss, improving gut health, strengthening bones and boosting the immune system, to name a few. However, is consuming apples beneficial for diabetic patients?

According to Healthline, apples contain sugars but most of it is fructose. When fructose is consumed through a whole fruit, it doesn’t have much of an effect on blood sugar levels. The fibre present in the fruit helps in slowing down the digestion and absorption of sugar, due to which it doesn’t rapidly raise blood sugar levels in a diabetic patient.

Polyphenols present in apples also help slow down the digestion of carbs and may lower blood sugar levels. Apples also rank low on both glycemic index (GI) and glycemic load (GL), meaning they hardly contribute anything to shoot up blood sugar levels.

Eating apples regularly reduce insulin resistance, thereby lowering blood sugar levels. This is because the polyphenols, which are found mostly in the apple’s skin, stimulate the pancreas to release insulin and help with sugar absorption.

Apples are also a powerhouse of antioxidants. Some of them are – Quercetin, Chlorogenic acid and Phlorizin.

Quercetin slows down carb digestion and helps in preventing blood sugar spikes. Chlorogenic acid may help your body use sugar more efficiently (some research showed inconclusive results). Phlorizin also helps in slowing down sugar absorption into the bloodstream.

Basis the aforementioned information, it is clear that apples help in significantly lowering and maintaining blood sugar levels. Thus, it is safe to say that apples can be included in a diabetic patient’s diet. Fruits and vegetables are full of nutrients that are good for the body and improve longevity. However, don’t forget to monitor your blood sugar levels after consuming apples.

