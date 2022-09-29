Can Drinking Water Help Improve Mental Health? Know Here

Dehydration and acute water consumption have an adverse effect on human cognition and mood. Scientifically, it is suggested that specific cognitive abilities and mood functioning are positively influenced by water consumption, while the lack of fluid regulation is not only physically harmful but also tends to affect the mental health of an individual. Shedding light on the same, the co-founder and the chief psychologist at Emotionally, Dr. Roma Kumar emphasized how foods and beverages that humans consume have an impact on physical and mental health.

She explained that a hydrated body helps in the regulation of hormone levels which makes drinking water an important aspect of one’s life. She said, “A growing body of evidence suggests that the foods and beverages we consume have an impact on our mental and physical health. Our brain needs to remain hydrated to maintain the balance of our hormone levels, making it extremely important to drink water," as reported by Indian Express.

What are the benefits of drinking water on mental health?

Dr. Roma Kumar listed several benefits of drinking water on mental health including lowering stress hormones and lower cortisol. It helps to maintain the fluid levels to protect the spinal cord and brain from trauma or any injury. Drinking water also helps to flush out toxins and metabolic waste that are secreted in the brain. In addition to this, proper blood circulation, and regulation of oxygen, vitamins, and minerals happen aptly due to hydration.

The expert suggests that staying hydrated is also linked with a fast decision-making process, better concentration, and enhanced short-term memory.

What is dehydration and its symptoms?

Dehydration is a state in which the body loses a lot of fluid which can be caused by illness, inadequate intake of water, or even sweating. The symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, dizzy, tired, lightheaded, dry mouth, lips, and dark yellow urine.

How much water should be consumed regularly?

According to Dr. Kumar, “The daily four-to-six cup rule is for people who are generally healthy. For people who have thyroid, liver problems, or heart issues, or those who are taking medications that cause them to retain water, this quantity may be too much."

