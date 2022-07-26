Can Home Remedies Cure Constipation? Get Answers From An Expert

According to the National Library of Medicine, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a chronic gastrointestinal disorder that affects 9%-23% of the population worldwide. Cramps, bloating, stomach pain, constipation, and gas are some of the symptoms of IBS.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Ayurveda expert, Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya said that the reasons for constipation could range from not eating mindfully, excessive intake of dry, cold, spicy, fried and fast food, not drinking enough water, less fibre in food, poor metabolism, disturbed sleep pattern, late dinner to a sedentary lifestyle. Further, the health expert warned that just consuming laxatives isn’t a permanent solution for it.

Let’s look at some home remedies recommended by the expert that will help solve irregular bowel movements or constipation:

Overnight-soaked raisins: When raisins are soaked in water, they work as natural laxatives and are high in fibre. Consuming soaked raisins helps maintain a healthy digestive system and prevents constipation.

Drink lukewarm water: Regularly drinking warm water can help in bowel movements. The stool is made softer by water, which facilitates easy movement.

Fruits, nuts, grains, and vegetables: It’s crucial to consume foods rich in fibre as they give your stool bulk, which encourages your bowels to move. Strawberries, raspberries, apples, pistachios, almonds, sunflower seeds, broccoli, lima beans, carrots, seven-grain, cracked wheat, and pumpernickel bread are examples of food items high in fibre.

Cow ghee: The body benefits from the lubricating effects of ghee, which also cleans the intestines. This facilitates bowel movement and improves metabolism. As per the expert, it aids in maintaining the body’s healthy fat levels, which are necessary for the absorption of vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Yoga poses like Malasana, Ardha-matsyendrasana, Halasana, Pavanamuktasana, and Baddha Konasana, which regulate tension and massage the digestive system, can also assist in easing bowel irregularities.

