Can I Eat Pasta Daily And Still Lose Weight? The Answer Is...

When it comes to comfort food, nothing is quite satisfying as a plate of pasta. Be it spaghetti, tortellini, or devouring your platter with a casserole dish including baked pasta like lasagna, if paired with the perfect sauce and topped with veggies and cheese, the staple food can satiate hunger on a delicious note. While gobbling up a dish of pasta appears to be globally dominating food lovers, do you know that you can even lose weight while eating pasta on a daily basis? The only criterion is choosing to eat it right.

Emma Beckett, a nutritionist from the University of Newcastle claims studies have shown that people who eat pasta on a daily basis tend to lose more weight, as per The Sun UK “So instead of quitting spaghetti, consider reducing portion sizes," suggests. According to her, just making a simple change of switching to wholegrain pasta can elevate the result and also improve gut health. Emma also highlights that leftover pasta is even more beneficial when it comes to losing weight. “When pasta is cooked and cooled, some of the carbohydrates convert to resistant starch. So, your leftover pasta, even if you reheat it, is lower in calories than the night before," she explained.

Advertisement

Five ways to eat pasta right

Use side salad: Eating lots of veggies is a prerequisite of a healthy diet. Hence, adding a side dish of raw vegetables will elevate the nutrition level of the meal. In addition to this, it will also help in filling up one’s stomach, thereby limiting the portion of pasta that you are about to devour.

Also Read: Is It Advisable To Wash One’s Hair Every Day? Experts Answer

Advertisement

Add veggies in pasta as well: Along with a side dish of salad, one must also pile up the pasta with veggies including peas, beans, capsicum, corn, and more to increase the veggies intake in the meal.

Limit your portion: Too much of anything can become harmful. Hence, it is always important to monitor the amount of portion you are about to eat.

Avoid fat: Do not pile the pasta with a mountain of cheese. One can either avoid adding cheese or limits its use to keep the dish on the healthy side.

Advertisement

Use lean meat: Adding a dash of protein with veggies is the perfect combination to maintaining a healthy diet. Hence, while adding meat to the pasta choose the right way to cook it, such that to cut calories and fat without changing the taste.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here