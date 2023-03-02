If you believe that having a high level of bad cholesterol, or what is known as low-density lipoprotein (LDL), makes diabetics more prone to sudden cardiac arrest, think again. According to a new study, even low levels of LDL increase its risk, as much as high amounts of bad cholesterol. When there is an excessive accumulation of cholesterol in the arterial walls, a condition known as atherosclerosis develops. As the arteries narrow down, blood flow to the heart muscle is lowered or restricted. Followed by this, chest pain may develop if enough blood and oxygen fail to reach your heart. The heart receives oxygen via the blood. A heart attack is caused when a blockage entirely cuts off the blood flow to a portion of the heart.

The following two kinds of cholesterol are common among people: Low-density lipoprotein (LDL or ‘bad cholesterol’) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL or ‘good cholesterol’) These are the ways that blood cholesterol can shoot up.

Advertisement

In a recent study, researchers have discovered a connection between low LDL and cardiac arrest. They also acknowledge that there may be other causes for the connection. The most crucial conclusion is that statin users, who lower their LDL levels, are not affected by this connection. Dr VK Bahl, Principal Director of Cardiac Sciences at Max Hospitals and former head of the Cardio-thoracic Center at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, advised to not discontinue the prescribed medications. He clarified that skipping doses of statins, especially when necessary, can potentially increase the risk of heart attacks.

One possibility is also that those with low LDL may already be in the subgroup that is more prone to cardiac arrests, such as those who are malnourished and have inflammatory disorders, malignancies, or respiratory illnesses.

The findings of this study should not alter current therapeutic measures, such as the usage of statins or other effective lipid-lowering techniques. Nonetheless, practitioners need to be mindful of the low LDL cholesterol group’s higher risk of sudden cardiac arrest. Regarding the clinical implications of the findings, the paper advises that people “should examine whether low LDL is a surrogate indicator of other systemic illness, such as malnutrition or inflammatory disease."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here