Can Papaya Help You Lose Weight? 5 Health Benefits

Papaya is an incredibly healthy fruit loaded with antioxidants, fibre and vitamins. Consuming papaya is considered good for digestion, and it helps to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. But did you know that this superfood can also help to lose weight and burn fat?

Speaking about the same, nutritionist and dietician Mac Singh shared his thoughts on social media. In one of his Facebook posts, he wrote, “What if we tell you that you don’t need fancy products to lose your weight? What if we tell you there is a product which is natural, way cheaper than all these fancy products and is easily available everywhere? What if we tell you it has way more Vitamin C than an Orange - It’s papaya."

Adding to this, he further said, “Papaya is one of the easiest and cheapest available fruit across countries. It is mostly available throughout the year. It is incredibly healthy. Loaded with antioxidant properties, papaya not only nourishes your skin but also boosts your immunity."

Advertisement

According to the expert, here are the health benefits of papaya:

Papaya is low in calories. It is a much better food to have than your favourite cookies, which have almost 10 times more calories. It contains a good source of Vitamin C and carries twice the amount of Vitamin C than an orange. Papaya is also rich in Vitamin A. It is also rich in Folate, which is considered good for digestion and lowers inflammation. It is a good source of Potassium, helps to regulate fluid balance and reduces blood pressure in your body.

Some other benefits of consuming papaya are:

The health expert further claimed that papaya has anti-cancer properties and is good for your heart health. It boosts immunity and also protects your skin from sun damage.

ALSO READ: Here Is Why You Need To Include Papaya To Your Daily Skincare Regimen For A Better Skin

Is consuming papaya safe for pregnant women?

Advertisement

The expert said, “There is a myth that pregnant women should avoid eating papaya. But here is the reality, unripened papaya contains a chemical called papain which can be harmful to pregnant women. Whereas, ripened papaya doesn’t have papain and it can be consumed by everyone."

Key Points

Papaya has several nutritional elements which are healthy for our bodies. Desi foods and fruits are more than enough to meet our daily nutritional requirements and we really do not need to buy expensive fancy products to maintain our health. Papaya is one such great fruit, which contains vitamins and minerals. It can also be consumed as salad, smoothie or even puddings.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here