Can Parent Counselling Help You? Here's Everything You Need to Know

Parenting can be a roller coaster ride with a mix of rewarding and challenging experiences. The happy moments can make the parents love their role as a caregiver, but during stressful times, some may end up doubting their capacity to provide the best possible care for their children. As a parent, it’s natural to deal with these emotions, but being the ones to shape the life of a child is not an easy task. Seeking professional counselling can be one of the ways a parent can help themselves and their kids.

What is parent counselling?

Parent counselling is a service that provides parents with knowledge, guidance, resources, tools and emotional support without the fear of being judged. Parent therapy focuses on how you, as a parent, influence the dynamics of the family. To help parents better understand their innate parenting style, parent counselling offers different therapies or modalities.

Who needs counselling?

Parenting counselling is for all parents, but it can be beneficial for those parents who have been facing the following issues for a while:

Dealing with children who refuse to listen to you

Unable to connect or communicate with your child

Feeling like you’re in a “power struggle" with your kid

Facing difficulties in establishing routines for your family

Your health issues might be making it difficult for you to spend time with your family, especially your kids

Unable to manage your child’s behaviour

Problems in your marriage is affecting your child

Grief or loss within the family

The result of parent counselling can be positive as the therapist will offer an unbiased and judgement-free opinion about the issues you are facing and suggest healthy coping mechanisms. The counselling will boost your confidence as a parent and help you understand the emotions and needs of the family including the kid, better. Through the constant support of a professional, you will be able to resolve conflicts and mend your relationships with your spouse and extended family. By offering a positive approach to parenting, therapy will make you feel more sure about your parenting style than before.

