Can People With High Cholesterol Levels Consume Potatoes? Let's Find

Every third person in the world is dealing with the problem of cholesterol. Cholesterol is important for many vital processes in the body. It is a fat substance that aids in digestion. To stay healthy, it is very important to maintain the cholesterol level of the body, for which you should include the right diet and physical exercise in your daily routine.

However, high cholesterol levels can lead to serious and life-threatening conditions like heart attacks. Patients with high cholesterol often feel twisted when it comes to food and drink.

Consumption of a high soluble fibre diet can help reduce your levels of LDL or “bad" cholesterol. And that’s where the question “can you eat potatoes with high cholesterol?" come in.

According to healthline.com, potato is not only delicious, nutritious, and versatile but is also the house of soluble fibre and insoluble fibre. A medium-sized potato contains just under 5 grams of fibre, and most of it is found in the skin.

Many soluble fibres aid in the proper digestion of the body and work to reduce bile acid. Bile acid is related to cholesterol, due to which the lowering cholesterol level in the body also decreases.

According to experts, foods that contain soluble fibre provide great relief in symptoms of problems like high blood pressure, bad cholesterol, and inflammation in the body.

Potatoes are rich in soluble fibre, which can be consumed by high cholesterol patients without any confusion. Consuming potatoes not only maintains the cholesterol level, but the body also gets many health benefits.

Eat potatoes this way to maintain cholesterol –

Consumption of potatoes in cholesterol is safe only if you consume it properly. Potato peels contain the most fibre, so eat potatoes with peels. Frying potatoes in oil destroy all their nutrients and cause high cholesterol. So, prefer boiled or roasted potatoes over fired ones.

