Can Regular Oiling Keep Hair Problems at Bay? Know From the Expert

Winters are quite harsh for your skin as well as your hair. Skin experts always suggest people to keep their skin moisturised as well as focusing on their diet and water intake. Just like the skin, your hair and scalp also need proper care. Problems like dry, brittle, frizzy, and dull hair, along with a flakey scalp are quite common in the winter season.

Apart from eating healthy and keeping your body hydrated, people can follow one of the most popular and comforting at-home treatments, which is a good old champi or an oil massage for the head.

But many would question whether oiling is as effective as it is believed? Addressing the concern of hundreds of people, dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad took to Instagram to explain the benefits of oiling hair, every week or so. She also highlighted other interesting facts and busted some myths.

Here is what the dermatologist has to say:

Sharad said that all oils, from coconut, almond to even onion extracts, act as good conditioners. According to the expert, oil nourishes the hair shaft and tackles frizziness and dryness. It forms a protective coat over the hair shaft, however, she added that hair oils cannot cause hair growth or reduce hair fall. She even busted a common myth which is that people believe hair oil is the solution for dandruff, too. Sharad was quick to add that 2% ketoconazole based-shampoo or a zinc pyrithione-based shampoo would solve all dandruff-related problems.

And along with these tactics, the dermatologist highlighted that taking supplements of vitamins A,B,C,D,E and minerals like calcium, zinc, magnesium, chromium, iron are very beneficial for hair health. She also mentioned that having a high protein diet will also contribute to keeping hair problems at bay.

