Home » News » Lifestyle » Can Vitamin Supplements Do More Harm Than Good? Check What Happens When You Overdose On Vitamins

Can Vitamin Supplements Do More Harm Than Good? Check What Happens When You Overdose On Vitamins

Read about vitamin toxicity to see how your body could suffer from an excessive nutrient increase right here

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 16:34 IST

New Delhi, India

If one overdoes it and takes more pills than is advised, the effects could be severe and occasionally permanent. (Image: Shutterstock)
If one overdoes it and takes more pills than is advised, the effects could be severe and occasionally permanent. (Image: Shutterstock)

From individuals suffering from a vitamin deficiency to those on a weight loss diet looking to ensure their body gets the essential nutrients it needs, vitamin supplements are favoured by many people. A healthy supply of these supplements helps the body function well. However, if one goes overboard and consumes more pills than recommended, the consequences could be drastic and sometimes irreversible. Take a look at vitamin toxicity and how an over-the-top nutrition boost could harm your body.

ALSO READ: What is Hypervitaminosis A? Know about the effects and symptoms

Advertisement

A, D, E, and K are fat-soluble vitamins, and the chances of hypervitaminosis caused by them are higher compared to water-soluble vitamin toxicity. This is because excess water-soluble vitamins (C and B family) are expelled through urination. Nevertheless, there is a chance that these accumulate in excess in the body and cause harm, too.

  1. Vitamin A:
    Hypervitaminosis A, or Vitamin A toxicity, occurs when one takes 200 mg or more at once. Apart from that, consuming excess Vitamin-A-rich foods can also cause the condition. The consequences can range from nausea to increased intracranial pressure, coma and even death.
  2. Vitamin D:
    Consuming over 50,000 International Units (IU) of Vitamin D supplements daily can result in severe side effects such as sudden weight loss, loss of appetite, irregular heartbeat, and even organ damage.
  3. Vitamin E:
    An excess of Vitamin E in the body can result in Vitamin K functioning being inhibited. That increases the chances of haemorrhage since Vitamin K is responsible for blood clotting. Additionally, the consumption of Vitamin E supplements during pregnancy has been linked to abdominal pain and premature rupture of the amniotic sac.
  4. Vitamin B:
    Vitamin B comprises of Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin B7, And Vitamin B12. Consumption of 1-3 grams of nicotinic acid (a form of vitamin B3) per day can cause high blood pressure, abdominal pain, disturbed vision, and even liver damage. Taking around 1-6 grams of Vitamin B6 every day for a long period can result in nausea, sensitivity to light, heartburn, and skin lesions. Excess Vitamin B9 supplements can impact mental function and the immune system.
  5. Vitamin C:
    Consumption of too much of this vitamin can result in nausea, diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting. People consuming around 6 grams of Vitamin C daily have reported migraines, too.

RELATED NEWS

Note that most healthy individuals will only see side effects after taking large doses of these supplements. However, for people with pre-existing health conditions may experience severe reactions even with small amounts.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: January 28, 2023, 16:34 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 16:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Jaws Drop Wearing Brown Saree And Nose Pin, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures Draped In The Six Yards

+10PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Share Unseen Pictures From Their Haldi Ceremony, See Fun Photos From The Pre-wedding Function