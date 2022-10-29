Can Women Eat Rice During Pregnancy? Yes, But There's a Catch

Pregnancy is perhaps the most important phase in a woman’s life. A mother wishes the best for her child and focuses on choosing wholesome foods, which will support the growing baby. Having said that, a woman should also know what to avoid eating or drinking during this phase.

One such food, which is generally considered harmful, during pregnancy is rice. However, according to a report published in The Times of India, eating rice in moderate quantities is absolutely safe during pregnancy.

If consumed in large quantities, it can lead to weight gain, which will eventually cause complications in delivery, cesarean delivery, and obesity in children. So, pregnant women can consume small portions of rice, which can be extremely beneficial for their child.

Rice is the powerhouse of important nutrients like magnesium, which helps in the cognitive development of the baby. It also supports the health of the mother.

Now some can contemplate the fact that which variety of rice is beneficial for the mother? Should she go for white or brown rice? The answer to this question is that she can consume both varieties. Apart from Magnesium, rice is the stock house of nutrients like Calcium, Fiber, Riboflavin, Thiamine and Vitamin D. They help in boosting overall immunity. Healthy carbs in rice provide strength to the body.

Brown Rice has an added advantage. Apart from providing the body with these nutrients, it helps in smoother digestion and relief from constipation caused by pregnancy. Soluble fibres aid the rice in this digestion process.

Added to these benefits, the low Glycemic Index of rice ensures better insulin regulation as well. However, to get this benefit, the rice should be consumed in moderation.

For those who don’t know about Glycemic Index, it is a measurement system which ranks foods according to their effect on a person’s blood sugar levels. The three GI ratings are:

Low: 55 or fewer

Medium: 56–69

High: 70 or more

Disclaimer: (The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

