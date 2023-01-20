Can You Use Body Lotion As A Face Moisturiser? Dermatologist Responds...

Moisturising is an essential part of any skin care regimen. Investing in separate moisturising products for the body and face can be costly. However, picking the correct skin care products to nourish and moisturise the skin is just as crucial. Now, a lot of people frequently wonder whether they can use the same lotion for their complete body, including their face.

Dr Aanchal Panth, a dermatologist, has revealed the same on Instagram saying, “Technically, yes it can be used. If you have dry skin, you can use body moisturiser on your face." She went on to say that body lotions are thicker, greasier, and may leave the skin feeling oily. “So, if you have oily skin, it is better to use a lightweight gel-based moisturiser on your face," Dr Panth added.

Another thing to keep in mind is that body lotions may contain fragrance. She revealed, “It is fine to use fragranced products on the body. They will smell better and make you feel fresher. But, you want to avoid using heavily-fragranced products on your face. If you want to use the same moisturiser on your face and body, then choose a non-fragranced one."

Your face and body have quite distinct types of skin. The skin on your face is significantly thinner and much more sensitive than the skin on your body, which is thicker and far more prone to reactions. Additionally, because your face is more frequently exposed to damaging environmental elements like pollution and UV rays, it requires particular care that ordinary body lotions cannot supply. Keep in mind that you purchase facial moisturisers for a specific purpose because they are designed to meet your skincare needs, as opposed to body lotions, which are more universal in their application.

Here are some moisturising tips that can help towards healthier skin.

Use warm water to wash your face and body, and make sure it’s not too hot. Your skin may become dry when using very hot water. When washing, gently massage the skin rather than scrubbing or rubbing it. Instead of using a towel or letting your skin air dry, pat it dry. Moisturize your skin twice a day after cleansing, using gentle upward strokes to massage the moisturiser into your skin. Apply SPF 30 or higher sunscreen before heading outside if your moisturiser doesn’t have any sunscreen in it or has a lower SPF. Find a moisturiser that is suitable for your skin type, whether it be sensitive, normal, dry, oily, or normal to dry. In general, your skin will last longer if you stick with creams designed specifically for your face. In case, you notice any skin concerns, make sure to visit a dermatologist.

