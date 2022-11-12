Cancer In Pets - 10 Symptoms That Should Not Be Ignored

As a pet parent, receiving news of a cancer diagnosis can be devastating. Pets may develop cancer due to genetics, environmental, or factors related to lifestyle. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), cancer causes almost 50% of deaths in pets over the age of 10. The common types of cancers in pets include: skin, breast, head and neck, lymphoma, leukemia, testicular, abdominal, and bone. Of our two most common furry friends, canines tend to get cancer at a higher rate than our feline friends.

Like hoomans, nutrition and exercise are critical in ensuring your pet’s health. Did you know that half of the cancer cases in pets may be treated in the early stages? Dr Sanjiv Rajadhyaksha, medical director, Wiggles tells us 10 symptoms that are signs of possible cancer in pets and if caught early, can save their precious life.

Check for Lumps and bumps- Make sure to run your hands on your pet’s body regularly to check for any abnormal swellings. These are strong indicators of possible tumours and the sooner you get them checked by a vet, the better. Odour- Pets don’t always smell pleasant, but if there is a long-lasting odour in the body even after a bath, it’s a sign to call the vet. Unusual weight loss- If your pet is experiencing a weight change even without any change in diet or exercise, it may be an early sign of cancer. Coughing and difficulty in breathing- Chronic coughing, especially in older dogs, should be checked by the vet ASAP. Sudden blood loss- Sometimes a tumour bursting will cause internal bleeding, which would lead to your dog suddenly collapsing with no external signs. In case this happens, visit a vet ASAP. Excessive thirst and urination/defecation- If your pet is consuming excessive water or peeing frequently, this may be a sign of tumor-forming inside the body. Swollen lymph nodes- Lymph nodes are located around the jaw, shoulders, armpits, and behind legs. Swelling in these areas usually indicates possible cancer in your pet. Discharge- Any form of discharge (blood, pus, etc) from natural body openings may be a sign of internal health concerns, one of which includes tumours. Loss of stamina- Is your pet increasingly shying away from the usual zoomies and playtime? This could be one of the early symptoms of cancer. Stiffness or swelling- Stiffness in the limbs is a symptom that can often be misunderstood for muscle issues, but we suggest getting your pet checked for any tumours.

As pet parents, worries about your pet’s health are a never-ending concern. That is why we firmly believe that knowledge is power. Do not ignore these early signs as they may just help save your pet’s life.

