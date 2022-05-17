Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Gives Indian Heritage a Contemporary Twist in Sabyasachi Outfit

Soaking in the picturesque surroundings on day 1 of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, was actor Deepika Padukone. Over the years, from Giambattista Valli, Peter Dundas, Ashi Studio, and Zuhair Murad, she has nailed every designer look like a true diva on the Cannes red carpet.

Representing India as a jury member this year, the diva donned a chic, yet semi-casual ensemble featuring a pair of green pants paired with a printed shirt designed by celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a few glimpses of her overall look.

Renowned celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani who has been styling Deepika for all her red-carpet endeavours in the past, also took to Instagram and shared the images. Commenting on the look of the day, she wrote: Jury member Deepika Padukone at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Wearing clothing from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection—the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update. (sic).

Sabyasachi who is known for bridging the gap between modernity and tradition, weaves both beautifully in this outfit. If you look closer, the floral prints on Deepika’s shirt and head scarf, resembles the designs from the collection he created for Starbucks’ limited collection. Deepika teamed the clothing with Sabyasachi’s signature Bengal tiger belt and also accessorised with jewellery from the brand, featuring brilliant cut diamonds, multi-coloured stones which celebrated art with gold as its canvas.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared his thoughts on Instagram, he wrote: “I love that moment of storytelling where looking back at the past reveals the future. For me the best stories of India are always told in these moments. (sic)."

Describing Deepika’s look, he further added, “She wears clothing and high jewellery from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection—the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update. Featuring a printed Mysore silk shirt with a digital rendering of hand-painted vintage flora inspired by Company paintings made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, with Sabyasachi monogram buttons and pleated wool trousers. Paired with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace that has been crafted with extensively sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds. And accessorised with the Bengal Trophy belt by Sabyasachi Accessories."

The makeup and hair was done by Sandhya Shekar and Yianni Tsapatori respectively. While Sandhya nailed the winged eye-liner look, it’s hard not to fall in love with the hair in the wind look created by Yianni. The overall look does give the ‘it’s time to party on a yacht look’.

A look perfect for an adventurous soul like Deepika Padukone, we can’t wait to see the magic she creates on the red carpet this year!

The Cannes Film Festival which commences today, which be held till May 28th, and will also see stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Tamanna Bhatia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, A R Rahman, Pooja Hegde, and R Madhavan among others walking the red carpet.

