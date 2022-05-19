Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Tamanna Bhatia, Pooja Hegde Up the Style Quotient at the Indian Pavilion event

It was all about women power at the Indian Pavilion inaugural event at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18. Rising to the occasion and looking radiant in their OOTD, were stars Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela. Here’s a look at who wore what to the event.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been stealing hearts with her stylish options from Day 1. At the event, the actor once again chose the colour black. This time, she picked a western black ensemble. Deepika wore ArdAzAei, a Swedish luxury womenswear brand, which included an asymmetric fitted jacket with open pleats on the right side and hidden metal hook closure in the front. It was made in structural double weave silk with stretch elastane for added comfort. She wore it with tailored trousers in the same silk fabric. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika paired her monochromatic outfit with a statement necklace from Cartier.

Pooja Hegde

Channelled through highlighting strength and attitude, and blend of colourful prints, actor Pooja Hegde looked like a dream in Honadaya’s F/W22 white mini dress and adorned it with a matching cape. Styled by Akshay Tyagi, Pooja complemented this piece of art with a blue pair of Louboutin heels and earrings by Misho.

Tamannah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia celebrated the sari in her own unique way. The actor wore fashion designer Amit Aggarwal’s plissé draped hand embroidered saree with metal pipe. She accessorised with jewellery from Jaipur Gems. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tamannah’s make-up and hair was done by Florian Hurel.

The actresses also performed Deepika’s signature ghoomer step in sync with Mame Khan’s singing at the do. While cinema was the showstopper of the event, the event was also attended by filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, music composer AR Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, and folk artiste Mame Khan among others.

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival which is on till May 28, saw an array of celebrities grace the opening ceremony on May 17. The stars included Eva Longoria, Katherine Langford, Forest Whitaker, Rebecca Hall, Julianne Moore, Ricki Kej, Tallia Storm, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lashana Lynch.

