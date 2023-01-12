Can't Decide What To Wear To The Gym? Malaika Arora's Style Book Always Comes In Handy

With the rise of paparazzi shots featuring B-town celebs in post-workout wear, fashionista Malaika Arora, has aptly taught us how to take comfort beyond the couch. Dressing up in athleisure doesn’t always mean one has to amp up the fashion quotient but looking fabulous at every occasion, is a winning choice that the Bollywood diva never fails to make. Call it equal parts bold and comfy because Malaika Arora’s athleisure wardrobe is something to take styling cues from. Not only her sportswear are undeniably relatable but they are high on the comfortably cool quotient, which is something that everyone looks for when picking appropriate gym wear.

And Wednesday was yet another day when Malaika Arora was spotted in stunning athleisure outside her gym in Mumbai. The fashionista doesn’t ever leave her inner diva unsatiated so when it comes to her gym looks, she continues her love affair of setting tends by rarely going understated. This time she taught fans the best way to get gym ready within minutes. When mid-week blues make you feel exhausted putting on the simple combination of black and grey is the actress’ mantra.

In her latest appearance, she was seen donning a long-sleeved body-hugging black top that was paired with grey gym trousers. With no makeup on, she tied her sleek hair in a neat low bun and accessorized with a statement black cap. Malaika Arora flashed a shy smile while waving at the paps as she walked inside her gym premises. Check out her style statement here:

For working out, it is always advised to choose a comfortable outside that makes one feel best and allows one to move without hesitation. If body-hugging outfits make you uncomfortable simple tees and sweats can become your go-to option. If you feel like adding a fashionable edge to your gym outfits try out peppy prints or neon co-ords. Leggings, joggers, and wide-legged joggers are some of the best variations that can elevate your gym wardrobe.

Malaika Arora’s latest style trend is an apt pick for a morning walk, jogging, or attending pilates and Zumba. Would you want to give it a try?

