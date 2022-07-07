Captain Vikram Batra Death Anniversary: Remembering the Kargil War Hero

Born in a middle-class family, Captain Vikram Batra achieved great success in the Indian Army at a young age with his determination, courage and leadership. The Kargil War hero, who made supreme sacrifice for the country, was from Ghuggar village near Palampur of Himachal Pradesh.

The country lost this brave son on July 7, 1999, during the Kargil war. After his supreme sacrifice, Captain Batra was given the highest gallantry award of Param Vir Chakra.

Many may not know that Captain Vikram, nicknamed Sher Shar among his friends, was a green belt holder in karate. He also played table tennis at the national level.

Captain Batra was also awarded the best NCC cadet (Air Wing) of Punjab Directorate, North Zone, as a college student. He wanted to join the Indian Army since his childhood. He finally made his dream come true in 1996 when he joined the Indian Military Academy (Dehradun) as a lieutenant. There Vikram Batra became part of the Jessore Company of Manekshaw Battalion and got commissioned into 13 JAK Rifles.

It was the time of Kargil war when he was promoted to the rank of Captain.

During the Kargil war, on June 19, Vikram Batra’s Delta Company was ordered to recapture one of the most crucial peaks, peak 5140. Though the Pakistani soldiers had the advantage of sitting at the top, Batra and his men successfully climbed up the hill and claimed victory.

In the next mission, Captain Batra along with his men was sent to take control of the eighty-degree steep and 17,000 feet high Point 4875.

On the night of July 7, as Batra and his men advanced for their mission, the weather conditions became unfavourable due to fog. Nevertheless, the soldiers managed to reach the top. It was during this time that Batra got heavily wounded while rescuing another officer. However, he did not give up. Eventually, the Captain could not survive but India took possession of Point 4875 on the morning of July 8.

The recently released Hindi film Shershaah is based on the life and bravery of Captain Batra. Actor Sidharth Malhotra portrayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the movie.

