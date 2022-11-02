Cardamom to Mint Leaves, Add These Ingredients To Steam and Cure Your Cold Faster

The ever-changing weather and drastic drop in temperatures have led to people getting cold and coughing in large numbers across India. The only way to avoid these problems is by undertaking necessary precautions. But, if you’re already down with a running nose and constant coughing, then home remedies can also work wonders in curing them.

One such home remedy, which is recommended by doctors too, is taking steam. To obtain faster and more efficient results, you can add these ingredients to the steam:

· Cardamom seeds – 1 tsp

· Basil leaves – 10 to 15 leaves

· Turmeric – 2 pieces

· Mint leaves – 4 to 5 leaves

Add the aforementioned ingredients to boiling water and cover the vessel with a lid for 5 mins.

How To Take Steam?

Take a big, thick towel and put it over your head to cover yourself properly. Now, place the utensil with boiling water on the table and place your face right above the utensil. Cover your face and the utensil properly with the towel to not let any steam escape.

However, make sure that there is enough distance between your face and the utensil or the heat from the hot water can cause harm to the face. Take steam for 45-60 seconds and then take 1 minute between every session.

During the sessions, make sure you take deep breaths so that steam reaches to your lungs. Take one breath from your nose and the other from your mouth. Inhaling steam this way ensures that the mucus gets cleared, thus curing a cold and coughs. It frees up your sinus and makes you feel lighter too.

