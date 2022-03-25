Cardi B Drops New Video, Slays in Couture Dress Designed by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta

Cardi B (alongside music artistes Summer Walker & SZA), who features in the music video-remix of the hit song No Love, was released today and guess who has got her looking gorgeous in it. It’s none other than Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

Taking to Instagram, Gaurav Gupta posted a series of images of Cardi B wearing a white Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit. He wrote: “Cardi B (@iamcardib) in Gaurav Gupta Couture for the latest music video—remix of the hit song ‘No Love’. (sic)."

Commenting on the texture driven silhouette highlighting Gaurav Gupta’s indigenous sculpting technique, Gupta says: “In an endless field of roses. Cardi represents the element of ‘air’ in the ‘Gaurav Gupta Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit’. The brand’s indigenous sculpting technique transforms into infinite shapes, that bring her cosmic character to life. (sic)."

Music and fashion have always made great stories together. Similarly, there have been an array of renowned Indian fashion designers who have caught the attention of international artistes. Here’s a look at how India’s best designers are slaying it in the international music circuit.

Times International Celebs Donned Dresses Created By Indian Designers

Beyonce in Shivan & Narresh

Singer Beyonce Knowles rocked this jewelled swimsuit designed by swimwear designer duo Shivanand Narresh during her visit to India in 2018. An iconic moment for the designer duo, the outfit sets an example that fashion when done right makes for a great showcase. It all comes down to how you carry an outfit and in this case, Beyonce looks like a diva.

Ellie Goulding in Rahul Mishra

English singer and songwriter, Ellie Goulding in Rahul Mishra Couture at the Brightest Blue Tour in London. She is wearing the hand embroidered Santorini ‘Sky’ dress from our Couture Fall 2021 collection, ‘The Shape of Air’ along with sequinned wide legged trousers.

Beyonce in Falguni Shane Peacock

The vocal goddess Beyonce looked imperial in a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble during her private concert in India. The designer duo dressed her in a biscotti hued, sheath gown, with painstaking geometric ornamentation in the shade of silver pewter. The designer duo has also had artistes including Demi Lovata, Fergie, etc.

Bjork in Manish Arora

Manish Arora’s artistic approach to fashion never fails to impress. In 2019, he posted a colourful, vibrant, and artistic photograph of renowned music artist Bjork wearing one of his iconic spring summer 2020 creations during a performance. Arora’s quirky designs have been adorned by various artistes including Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry etc.

