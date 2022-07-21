Causes and Symptoms of Ear Infection Among Infants; What You Need to Do

Infants communicate through their gestures and let’s admit we don’t understand everything they say. It is at this moment that parents observe the activities of the infant. Symptoms like crying, not eating properly, fever, yellow fluid coming from ears, unpleasant smell, difficulty in sleeping, and pulling, tugging, or grabbing of ears are signs of an ear infection.

This is not just confined to infants but adults, too, can have it. So what is an ear infection? To quote the BabyCenter, “An ear infection refers to inflammation or infection of the middle ear." It is also called Otitis Media.

As per Babycenter, there are various types of Otitis Media but children and infants are more prone to Acute Otitis Media (AOM). In this AOM, fluid is trapped behind the eardrum and certain parts of the middle ear. This fluid infects and swells the inner ear.

The most prominent cause is bacteria and virus transmission. It is observed after a cold or flu, viruses and bacteria can cause ear infections. These organisms tend to build fluid in the region.

It is seen that during cold and flu, the eustachian tube is blocked. Hence, the fluid accumulated cannot be drained. The eustachian tube is present in the inner ear and drains the water as it accumulates. As the virus multiplies, inflammation can be seen in and behind the eardrums. The infant may have a fever.

How to prevent an ear infection or Otitis Media?

Breast milk provides natural antibiotics to the infant to fight an ear infection.

Keep your child’s hand clean and keep him or her away from patients.

Routine vaccination should be done, without any laxity.

Researchers have found that parents who smoke more, their children develop such issues and infections.

Repeated ear infections can cause hearing loss and scarring. When you observe such symptoms, consult a doctor immediately.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

