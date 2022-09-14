Causes Of Childhood Insomnia; Symptoms And Treatment

In insomnia, people have difficulty sleeping and they stay awake even if they don’t wish to. The problem of insomnia in children can start during infancy and sometimes this problem lasts till adolescence. Such children don’t sleep and even when they sleep, it is for a little duration. They also get up before their usual time and don’t complete their sleeping hours. Due to less sleep, their mental and physical health gets damaged.

According to MomJunction, the reason for this can be the problem of mental health, some kind of stress, fear of something, some kind of medication or environmental factors.

Effects of insomnia

Fatigue

Refusing to sleep or trying to sleep all the time

Waking up frequently at night and not being able to sleep

Sleeping during the day, taking a nap or sleeping in school

Concentration and memory problems

Inability to focus on studies, relationships, etc.

Behavioural problems

Often being emotional

Being agitated and aggressive

Inability to make decisions.

Remedies for insomnia in children

Insomnia in children can be attributed to a change in the sleep pattern or some kind of disturbance while sleeping. Therefore, you should make a fixed time for the children to sleep and follow the routine strictly.

You should consult your child’s doctor and know how many hours he/she should sleep in 24 hours as per his age. If the child sleeps during the day, encourage him to sleep at night.

Try to make sure that there is no noise around the child’s room while he is sleeping. There is no light in the room, there is the right temperature and there is a comfortable bed. So that the child’s sleep is not disturbed constantly.

If the child is not sleeping using the relaxation technique, ask him to do deep breathing exercises, pranayama etc. while lying on the bed. Make a habit of sleeping after bathing with hot water. You can also sprinkle a good fragrance in the room.

Due to more screen time, children can also have sleep problems. Watching cartoons or seeing something else before sleeping keeps their mind active for a long time. If the child lives an active life, runs and plays, his body will get tired, and he will sleep. So, motivate the child for outdoor games.

If the child is having a problem with sleep disorder even after adopting all these changes, consult a doctor and share all the information.

